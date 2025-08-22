16,000 pucca houses given in Bihar's Magadh region today, we are committed to provide such dwellings to every poor family in country: PM.
PTI | Gayaji | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
16,000 pucca houses given in Bihar's Magadh region today, we are committed to provide such dwellings to every poor family in country: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- housing
- Magadh
- Bihar
- Prime Minister
- pucca houses
- India
- family
- commitment
- government
- living standards
Advertisement