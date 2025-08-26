Gathered information says allegations of misconduct against women by MLA Mamkootathil are correct: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Gathered information says allegations of misconduct against women by MLA Mamkootathil are correct: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RSS song row: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar says he would apologise if Congressmen and INDI alliance are hurt.
My loyalty to Congress, Gandhi family can't be questioned by anyone. I'm a born Congressman, will die as one: Shivakumar.
John Abraham Speaks on Politics, Religion, and Patriotic Cinema
Congress Takes Bold Stand Against Misconduct Allegations
Congress Critiques Delays in Nuclear Legislation Reform