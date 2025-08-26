Left Menu

Gathered information says allegations of misconduct against women by MLA Mamkootathil are correct: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:57 IST
Gathered information says allegations of misconduct against women by MLA Mamkootathil are correct: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

