Suzuki is manufacturing in India, and these cars are being exported back to Japan; this is a sign of strong Indo-Japan ties: PM Modi.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:37 IST
- Country:
- India
