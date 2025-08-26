Jharkhand's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore moves resolution in assembly, opposing SIR of electoral rolls.
Jharkhand's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore moves resolution in assembly, opposing SIR of electoral rolls.
Conspiracy to enrol Bangladeshi infiltrators, Rohingyas as voters: LoP Babulal Marandi on resolution against SIR in Jharkhand assembly.
Jharkhand Assembly Opposes SIR of Electoral Rolls
Resolution opposing SIR stands automatically passed as ruling coalition has majority: Jharkhand assembly speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato.