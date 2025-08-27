Gujarat model is about 'vote chori', BJP started stealing people's vote from there, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally.
PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
