Machado's Mission: A Battle for Democracy in Venezuela

Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela's main opposition leader, plans to return home quickly, praising U.S. President Trump for his role in toppling Nicolas Maduro. Despite her plans for a free election victory, the opposition faces challenges as Trump shows interest in working with interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:07 IST
Machado's Mission: A Battle for Democracy in Venezuela
Machado

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado announced her swift return to her home country, hailing U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts in the downfall of Nicolas Maduro. Machado, who evaded capture earlier, expressed confidence in winning a free election, despite political uncertainties.

Trump, however, appears inclined to cooperate with interim President Delcy Rodriguez and other prominent figures from Maduro's regime, a move that has unsettled the Venezuelan opposition. Machado, speaking on Fox News, reiterated her readiness to secure over 90% of the votes in a fair election.

Meanwhile, Maduro's loyalists still wield significant power in Venezuela. In the wake of Maduro's capture by U.S. commandos, Machado emphasized the necessity of transitioning towards a fair democratic process, despite ongoing investigations and criticisms of Rodriguez's role in collaborating with nations like Russia, China, and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

