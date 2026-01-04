Atmosphere in the country is like democracy has been taken over by mobocracy, claims Uddhav Thackeray.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Atmosphere in the country is like democracy has been taken over by mobocracy, claims Uddhav Thackeray.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Vigilance recommends CBI probe against Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan over alleged FCRA violation: Official sources.
Heroic Start to the New Year: Indian Army's Blood Donation and Border Vigilance
Kerala's Vigilance Bureau Intensifies Anti-Corruption Crusade with Record Arrests
Odisha Vigilance Department's Impacts: Unveiling Corruption and Convictions
NSS Reaffirms Equidistance Policy Amidst Political Climate