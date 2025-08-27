A Minneapolis hospital says it is treating five children injured from a shooting at a Catholic school, reports AP.
PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:47 IST
A Minneapolis hospital says it is treating five children injured from a shooting at a Catholic school, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Approach: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Calls for Peaceful Resolution to Maratha Quota Protest
Tragedy Strikes First Week: Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting
Tragedy Strikes at Minneapolis Catholic School: A Community in Mourning
Minnesota governor says a shooting has occurred at a school, calls it a 'horrific act of violence', reports AP.
Shooting Disrupts First Week at Minneapolis Catholic School