Death toll in building collapse at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district rises to 15 as three more bodies recovered: Officials.
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-08-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 09:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
