SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR by Assam Police over post allegedly criticising state’s policies.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:06 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
