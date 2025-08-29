Today's discussions were both productive and purposeful: PM Modi after talks with Japan PM Ishiba.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:45 IST
Today's discussions were both productive and purposeful: PM Modi after talks with Japan PM Ishiba.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Japan
- diplomacy
- PM Modi
- PM Ishiba
- talks
- relations
- productive
- purposeful
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Urgent Call for Elevated Security Talks for Ukraine
Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world: PM Modi after talks with Japan PM Ishiba.
We need to take advantage of each other's strengths to deal with next-generation challenges: Japan PM Ishiba after talks with PM Modi.
India, Japan cooperation is crucial for global peace and stability: PM Modi after talks with Japan PM Ishiba.
We have created a roadmap for cooperation for next decade: PM Modi after talks with Japan PM Ishiba.