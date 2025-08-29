Focus of 10-year India-Japan roadmap will be investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology and health: PM Modi.
Focus of 10-year India-Japan roadmap will be investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology and health: PM Modi.
Technology of Japan and talent of India can together lead the tech revolution of this century: PM Modi in Tokyo.