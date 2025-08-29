Himanta Biswa Sarma and his govt must be appreciated for honouring Golap Borbora who had no links with BJP: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Himanta Biswa Sarma and his govt must be appreciated for honouring Golap Borbora who had no links with BJP: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EC cleansing voters' list through SIR, but some parties opposing it for power because of moral degradation in today's politics: Amit Shah.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Timeless Tribute: Reviving Chandni in Iconic Style
We must not give them comfort of retiring themselves. They should be retired from politics: Owaisi on RSS chief’s retirement comments.
Amit Shah Rallies Support for BJP in Assam with Development Promise
Political Tensions Flare: BJP and Congress Clash in Patna