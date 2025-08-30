Left Menu

Declare all Marathas in Marathwada as Kunbis, give reservation: Manoj Jarange to delegation under retired HC judge Sandeep Shinde.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:41 IST
Declare all Marathas in Marathwada as Kunbis, give reservation: Manoj Jarange to delegation under retired HC judge Sandeep Shinde.
  • Country:
  • India

Declare all Marathas in Marathwada as Kunbis, give reservation: Manoj Jarange to delegation under retired HC judge Sandeep Shinde.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's GDP Surge: The 'Dead Economy' Debunked

India's GDP Surge: The 'Dead Economy' Debunked

 India
2
Maratha Quota Standoff Continues: A Clash of Wills

Maratha Quota Standoff Continues: A Clash of Wills

 India
3
India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

 Global
4
VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025