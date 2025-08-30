Defence Minister Singh stresses drones must be incorporated into India's war policy, calling them critical to modern warfare strategy.
PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
