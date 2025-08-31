Modi and Xi underlined need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand trade ties, reduce trade deficit: MEA.
PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:49 IST
Modi and Xi underlined need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand trade ties, reduce trade deficit: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi noted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their ties should not be seen through third country lens: MEA.
On economic and trade relations, Modi and Xi recognised role of their two economies to stabilise world trade: MEA.
Xi Jinping Calls for Strategic Partnership in First Meet with Modi in a Decade
Tragic Death of Hay Trader Sparks Investigation
GJEPC Appeals for Tariff Relief Amidst US Trade Troubles