19 NHPC workers trapped as landslide blocks normal, emergency tunnels of Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh: Official.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 31-08-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 17:04 IST
19 NHPC workers trapped as landslide blocks normal, emergency tunnels of Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh: Official.
19 NHPC workers trapped as landslide blocks normal, emergency tunnels of Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh: Official.

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

