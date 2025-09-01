Terrorism, separatism and extremism are major challenges to peace, prosperity and stability of any nation: PM Modi at SCO summit.
PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 09:54 IST
Terrorism, separatism and extremism are major challenges to peace, prosperity and stability of any nation: PM Modi at SCO summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Peace as the Keystone: Modi's Crucial Message to Xi on India-China Relations
Peace as the Key to India-China Relations: PM Modi's Assurance to President Xi
India-China Relations: A Path to Peace and Mutual Growth
Escalating Conflict: Ukraine's Vengeance and Global Peace Calls
Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange asks supporters to maintain peace, not indulge in hooliganism.