My rival not speaking. A debate would take place if both candidates speak, says INDIA bloc's VP candidate Sudershan Reddy in Hyderabad.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:13 IST
- Country:
- India
My rival not speaking. A debate would take place if both candidates speak, says INDIA bloc's VP candidate Sudershan Reddy in Hyderabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Most critical challenge Constitution facing now is ''deficiency'' in functioning of EC: Sudershan Reddy in Hyderabad.
This is going to be one of the most fair, decent elections ever fought in recent history of India: INDIA bloc VP candidate Sudershan Reddy.
Karnataka Politics Heat Up Over 'Dharmasthala Chalo' Rally and Mysuru Dasara Controversy
Ours not majoritarian state. Constitution doesn't give power to anyone, its job is to limit power: INDIA bloc VP candidate Sudershan Reddy.
I am candidate of oppn parties, got support from non INDIA bloc parties like AAP: INDIA bloc VP candidate Sudershan Reddy.