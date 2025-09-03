Left Menu

Federal appeals court panel rejects Trump administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act to expel Venezuelan immigrants, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 08:52 IST
Federal appeals court panel rejects Trump administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act to expel Venezuelan immigrants, reports AP.

Federal appeals court panel rejects Trump administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act to expel Venezuelan immigrants, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Court Blocks Trump's Deportation Order Using 1798 Law

Court Blocks Trump's Deportation Order Using 1798 Law

 Global
2
Tragic Quarrel Ends in Death: Young Love Turns Violent

Tragic Quarrel Ends in Death: Young Love Turns Violent

 India
3
Djokovic Seals Semi-Final Spot with Victory Over Fritz

Djokovic Seals Semi-Final Spot with Victory Over Fritz

 Global
4
Urban Company Gears Up for Rs 1,900 Crore IPO Debut

Urban Company Gears Up for Rs 1,900 Crore IPO Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025