Federal appeals court panel rejects Trump administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act to expel Venezuelan immigrants, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 08:52 IST
Federal appeals court panel rejects Trump administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act to expel Venezuelan immigrants, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court Blocks Trump's Deportation Order Using 1798 Law
Court Blocks Deportation: Trump's Alien Enemies Act Decision Overturned
Court Ruling Blocks Trump’s Wartime Law Deportation Bid
Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Migrant Children
Court Blocks Trump-Era Deportation of Guatemalan Children Amid Legal Challenge