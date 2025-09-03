Four killed, three missing as collapse of portion of a dam triggers flash flood in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district: Officials.
PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Four killed, three missing as collapse of portion of a dam triggers flash flood in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
