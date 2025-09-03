GST on common and middle-class items, hair oil, soaps, bicycles, reduced to 5 pc from 12pc or 18 pc.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:23 IST
GST on common and middle-class items, hair oil, soaps, bicycles, reduced to 5 pc from 12pc or 18 pc.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GST
- reduction
- middle-class
- items
- hair oil
- soaps
- bicycles
- economy
- tax savings
Advertisement