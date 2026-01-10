Trump's Bold Proposal: Capping Credit Card Interest Rates at 10%

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to institute a one-year cap on credit card interest rates at 10%, set to commence on January 20, 2026. The announcement, made on Friday, was part of Trump's campaign promises for the 2024 elections, which he has won. However, the president has yet to elaborate on the implementation process or how he plans to ensure compliance from credit card companies.

This proposed financial reform has garnered mixed reactions from both sides of the political aisle. While lawmakers across parties acknowledge the issue of high credit card rates, legislative efforts to pass such measures have not yet become law. Trump's political opponents criticize him for failing to deliver on campaign pledges, which fuels their skepticism.

Notably, bipartisan efforts in Congress have previously attempted to address this issue. Senators Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley, among others, have put forth legislation to cap these rates. Furthermore, proposals from Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Anna Paulina Luna indicate growing interest in curbing rising credit card interest rates. Yet, challenges remain in navigating the complexities of consumer financial policy.

