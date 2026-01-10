NASA and SpaceX Plan Crew-11 Return Amid Medical Concerns
NASA and SpaceX are planning to undock the Crew-11 mission from the International Space Station on January 14, contingent on weather. This decision follows NASA's consideration of an early return due to a medical issue concerning an astronaut.
NASA announced that it is collaborating with SpaceX to undock the Crew-11 mission from the International Space Station on January 14, if weather permits. The decision comes amid medical concerns about an astronaut's health, prompting the space agency to contemplate an earlier return.
The return schedule of Crew-11 is being closely monitored, contingent on atmospheric conditions around the planned departure date. This is part of NASA's precautionary approach to ensuring the safety of its crew members.
The announcement marks a proactive stance taken by NASA in addressing medical issues in space, highlighting the challenges faced in executing missions under unforeseen circumstances.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Astronaut medical issue on ISS forces early return for space station crew
NASA, in rare move, cuts space station mission short after astronaut's medical issue
UPDATE 1-NASA considers rare early ISS crew return due to astronaut’s medical issue
UPDATE 2-NASA considers rare early ISS crew return due to astronaut’s medical issue
NASA cuts space station mission short after astronaut's medical issue