U.S. Seizes Olina Tanker Amid Crackdown on Venezuelan Oil Exports

The U.S. seized the Olina tanker in the Caribbean as part of efforts to curb Venezuelan oil exports. The tanker, falsely flying Timor Leste's flag, was part of a flotilla from Venezuela. The U.S. Southern Command executed the operation, citing a strong stance against 'shadow fleet' oil shipments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 07:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 07:49 IST
The United States has successfully seized the Olina tanker in the Caribbean, marking the fifth vessel targeted recently as Washington intensifies efforts to curb Venezuelan oil exports, confirmed U.S. officials on Friday. The Olina had been falsely flying the flag of Timor Leste, according to public shipping data.

Marines and sailors from the Joint Task Force Southern Spear, launched from the USS Gerald R. Ford, apprehended the tanker without incident, the U.S. Southern Command reported. This move forms part of initiatives against vessels linked to Venezuelan oil shipments evading sanctions. An industry insider revealed that the Olina left Venezuela fully loaded with oil shortly after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3, only to return to the region.

Vanguard, a maritime risk management company, reported the Olina's last active signal 52 days ago in the Venezuelan EEZ. The U.S. had previously sanctioned the Olina, named Minerva M, due to its involvement in the 'shadow fleet' operations. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell highlighted the rerouting of seven similar vessels recently, indicating heightened enforcement of the Venezuelan oil blockade worldwide, as asserted by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

