Left Menu

Terror funding case: SC seeks NIA's reply on Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah's plea against HC order denying him bail.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:55 IST
Terror funding case: SC seeks NIA's reply on Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah's plea against HC order denying him bail.
  • Country:
  • India

Terror funding case: SC seeks NIA's reply on Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah's plea against HC order denying him bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Boosted by Dovish Fed Amid Bond Market Calm

Asian Markets Boosted by Dovish Fed Amid Bond Market Calm

 Global
2
Transformative GST Reduction: Boost for Real Estate

Transformative GST Reduction: Boost for Real Estate

 India
3
GST Cut: A Cement and Steel Revolution Bolstering Real Estate

GST Cut: A Cement and Steel Revolution Bolstering Real Estate

 India
4
Punjab Battles Devastating Flood Disaster: Government's Response and Relief Efforts

Punjab Battles Devastating Flood Disaster: Government's Response and Relief ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025