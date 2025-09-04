Mulling legal options to appoint ‘tainted’ teachers of 2016 SSC exam to Group C, D posts: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at function in Kolkata.
Mulling legal options to appoint 'tainted' teachers of 2016 SSC exam to Group C, D posts: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at function in Kolkata.
