Left Menu

European Commission fines Google nearly $3.5 billion over abusive online advertising practices, reports AP.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:50 IST
European Commission fines Google nearly $3.5 billion over abusive online advertising practices, reports AP.

European Commission fines Google nearly $3.5 billion over abusive online advertising practices, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turbulence Amid Devastating Punjab Floods

Political Turbulence Amid Devastating Punjab Floods

 India
2
Historic $1 Trillion Compensation Plan Proposed for Elon Musk

Historic $1 Trillion Compensation Plan Proposed for Elon Musk

 Global
3
Recognition and Innovation: Delhi's Pioneering Education Initiatives

Recognition and Innovation: Delhi's Pioneering Education Initiatives

 India
4
India Shares Humanitarian Flood Data with Pakistan Amid Tensions

India Shares Humanitarian Flood Data with Pakistan Amid Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025