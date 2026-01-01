Tragic Assault Echoes Nirbhaya Case; Two Men Arrested in Faridabad

A harrowing incident has come to light after a 25-year-old woman was reportedly gang-raped and thrown from a moving van in Faridabad. The two accused men, from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, are now in custody after being arrested by the police.

According to the victim's family, the woman was abducted and assaulted after a visit to her friend's place. She was taken on a horrific night-long drive before being left injured on a desolate road. A private hospital currently treats her, and officials have assured that her condition is stable.

This brutal attack has stirred significant public outrage, with many drawing parallels to the notorious Nirbhaya case. Haryana Congress President Rao Narender Singh has criticized the state's handling of law and order, urging for a fast-track trial for such heinous crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)