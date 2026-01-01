Left Menu

Tragic Assault Echoes Nirbhaya Case; Two Men Arrested in Faridabad

A 25-year-old woman was reportedly gang-raped in a moving van and later thrown out of the vehicle on a desolate road in Faridabad. Two men have been arrested in connection with the crime. The incident has reignited discussions on women's safety, drawing parallels to the Nirbhaya case.

Updated: 01-01-2026 17:23 IST
A harrowing incident has come to light after a 25-year-old woman was reportedly gang-raped and thrown from a moving van in Faridabad. The two accused men, from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, are now in custody after being arrested by the police.

According to the victim's family, the woman was abducted and assaulted after a visit to her friend's place. She was taken on a horrific night-long drive before being left injured on a desolate road. A private hospital currently treats her, and officials have assured that her condition is stable.

This brutal attack has stirred significant public outrage, with many drawing parallels to the notorious Nirbhaya case. Haryana Congress President Rao Narender Singh has criticized the state's handling of law and order, urging for a fast-track trial for such heinous crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

