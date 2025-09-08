Left Menu

PM Modi asks NDA MPs to organise 'Swadeshi Mela' to promote made-in-India products, meet traders over GST rate cuts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:35 IST
PM Modi asks NDA MPs to organise 'Swadeshi Mela' to promote made-in-India products, meet traders over GST rate cuts.
  • Country:
  • India

PM Modi asks NDA MPs to organise 'Swadeshi Mela' to promote made-in-India products, meet traders over GST rate cuts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Foreign Aid Dispute

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Foreign Aid Dispute

 Global
2
Trade patterns and market access are today prominent issues in global economic discourse: Jaishankar at BRICS virtual summit.

Trade patterns and market access are today prominent issues in global econom...

 India
3
Resilience in Kathua: Relief Efforts and Recovery Amidst Flash Floods

Resilience in Kathua: Relief Efforts and Recovery Amidst Flash Floods

 India
4
Nepal in Turmoil: Protests Turn Tragic with Record Death Toll

Nepal in Turmoil: Protests Turn Tragic with Record Death Toll

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025