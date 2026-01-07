Left Menu

Sikkim Boosts Local Trade with New MoU and Export Facilitation

The Commerce and Industries department of Sikkim signed an MoU with IIFT Kolkata to enhance local product marketing. An Export Facilitation Cell was inaugurated to support traders. This initiative will guide entrepreneurs on trade policies and leverage schemes for increased market access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Commerce and Industries department of Sikkim took a significant step forward on Wednesday by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Kolkata, aimed at boosting the marketing of local products.

Alongside this agreement, an Export Facilitation Cell was inaugurated to streamline the marketing of goods originating from Sikkim, offering guidance to local entrepreneurs on navigating both domestic and international markets.

Significantly, this collaboration coincides with the state's 'One Family-One Entrepreneur' scheme which has amplified the number of entrepreneurs from 1,000 in 2020 to nearly 30,000. The MoU will last three years, with annual reviews, and focuses on policy framework and export readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

