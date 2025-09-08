Himachal Pradesh government notification regarding withdrawal of higher pay grade 'held in abeyance': CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh government notification regarding withdrawal of higher pay grade 'held in abeyance': CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Government's Pay Grade Controversy: Employees' Victory or Temporary Reprieve?
Controversy Sparks in Karnataka Over Case Withdrawals
SNDP's Vellappally Natesan Calls for Withdrawal of Protest Cases
Kerala BJP Demands FIR Withdrawal Over Controversial Pookkalam
Assam govt employees to get 'special casual leave' in Nov to spend time with parents