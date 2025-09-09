Gold prices surge by Rs 5,080 to hit a record high of Rs 1.12 lakh per 10g in Delhi markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
