Govt working for welfare of all regardless of religion, caste, or community, says Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 7 (ANI) : Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, has stated that the government is working for the welfare of every citizen of the country, regardless of religion, caste, class, profession, or community. He said, "We want to build a Bangladesh where religion, caste, or identity will not stand as a barrier to people's rights and opportunities. Our goal is to ensure equal rights and dignity for every citizen of the country."

He made these remarks today, Wednesday, during an exchange of views with representatives of the Hindu and Buddhist communities at the Prime Minister's Office in the Secretariat. During the meeting, representatives of the Hindu community expressed special gratitude to the Prime Minister for extending the public holiday on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja.

They stated that this decision of the government has further heightened the joy of the festival among the Hindu community in the country. During the discussion, representatives of the Hindu and Buddhist communities presented their various problems, needs, and demands to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister listened attentively to their statements and assured them that the government is sincerely working for the welfare of people from all communities. He said, "We will try our best to do whatever is possible on behalf of the government. Your logical demands and issues will be considered with importance."

During the event, representatives of the Hindu community invited the Prime Minister to visit various Puja mandaps. The Prime Minister extended greetings to everyone in the Hindu community on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja and also wished the Buddhist community on the occasion of Kathin Chibar Dan, while wishing peace, prosperity, and welfare for all citizens of the country.

Simultaneously, representatives of the Hindu and Buddhist communities also extended their religious festival greetings to the Prime Minister. Later, the Prime Minister handed over checks allocating Bangladesh currency Taka (BDT) 5 crore for the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja and BDT 3 crore for the religious festival of the Buddhist community.

For Durga Puja, the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust had requested a grant of BDT 4 crore, but the Prime Minister allocated BDT 5 crore under special consideration. Similarly, for the Kathin Chibar Dan ceremony, the Buddhist Religious Welfare Trust had requested BDT 2 crore, but the Prime Minister allocated BDT 3 crore for them under special consideration. Additionally, on the occasion of Durga Puja, the government declared a continuous 5-day holiday from October 20 to October 24.

The allocated funds will be delivered to the respective beneficiaries through the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust / Buddhist Religious Welfare Trust and the district administration. Through this, beneficiaries will be able to receive the allocated funds directly into their bank accounts.

Representatives of the Hindu and Buddhist communities thanked the Prime Minister for increasing the allocation and expressed their gratitude to the government. Along with senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting was attended by the Prime Minister's Special Assistant Bijon Kanti Sarkar, General Secretary of Dhaka District BNP and Member of Parliament Nipun Roy Chowdhury, Member of Parliament Miss Suborna Thakur Shikder, Vice-Chairman of the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Tapan Chandra Majumder, Secretary of the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Debendra Nath Urao, Editor of Kalbela Santosh Sharma, Assistant Religious Affairs Secretary of BNP Amalendu Das Apu, and Member of the BNP National Executive Committee Sushil Chandra Barua, among other relevant individuals. (ANI)