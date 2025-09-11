Official says police are working to identify Charlie Kirk's shooter, who jumped off roof and fled after firing shot, reports AP.
PTI | Orem | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
