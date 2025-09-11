Left Menu

Official says police are working to identify Charlie Kirk's shooter, who jumped off roof and fled after firing shot, reports AP.

PTI | Orem | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:10 IST
Official says police are working to identify Charlie Kirk's shooter, who jumped off roof and fled after firing shot, reports AP.

Official says police are working to identify Charlie Kirk's shooter, who jumped off roof and fled after firing shot, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peter Mandelson's Dramatic Fall from Grace: The Epstein Connection

Peter Mandelson's Dramatic Fall from Grace: The Epstein Connection

 Global
2
Call for Equitable Disaster Relief for Hill States: Himachal's Plea

Call for Equitable Disaster Relief for Hill States: Himachal's Plea

 India
3
SpiceJet Advances to Chairman: An Inside Look at Transparent Governance

SpiceJet Advances to Chairman: An Inside Look at Transparent Governance

 India
4
Evergrande Liquidation Moves: A Step Towards Recovery

Evergrande Liquidation Moves: A Step Towards Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025