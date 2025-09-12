Coal India to enhance workers' ex gratia in mine accident to Rs 25 lakh from existing Rs 15 lakh from Sep 17: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:35 IST
CIL to provide additional accidental insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for employees from Sept 17: Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.
