Left Menu

Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from Sep 17 to ensure discipline, unity: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:57 IST
Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from Sep 17 to ensure discipline, unity: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.
  • Country:
  • India

Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from Sep 17 to ensure discipline, unity: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Clash Over Reservation Tribute: Drama at Vanniyar Sangam

Clash Over Reservation Tribute: Drama at Vanniyar Sangam

 India
2
Poland Rejects 'Mistake' Narrative Amid Russian Drone Incursion

Poland Rejects 'Mistake' Narrative Amid Russian Drone Incursion

 Global
3
BHEL Lands Rs 22.87 Crore Kavach Equipment Order

BHEL Lands Rs 22.87 Crore Kavach Equipment Order

 India
4
Russian Forces Capture Ternove Village

Russian Forces Capture Ternove Village

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025