Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from Sep 17 to ensure discipline, unity: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:57 IST
