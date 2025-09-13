Should we be playing cricket with Pakistan while our soldiers sacrifice their lives on borders: Uddhav Thackeray on Asia Cup match.
Sunday’s Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan insult to national sentiment: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
My father had told Javed Miandad there will be no cricket till terror acts continue against India from Pakistan: Uddhav Thackeray.
Shiv Sena-UBT to organise protests across Maharashtra against Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan: Uddhav Thackeray.
Pakistan's Bowling Brilliance Crushes Oman in T20 Asia Cup Clash