My father had told Javed Miandad there will be no cricket till terror acts continue against India from Pakistan: Uddhav Thackeray.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 12:37 IST
- Country:
- India
My father had told Javed Miandad there will be no cricket till terror acts continue against India from Pakistan: Uddhav Thackeray.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Showdown: India vs. Pakistan in Asia Cup
Sunday’s Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan insult to national sentiment: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Should we be playing cricket with Pakistan while our soldiers sacrifice their lives on borders: Uddhav Thackeray on Asia Cup match.
Shiv Sena-UBT to organise protests across Maharashtra against Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan: Uddhav Thackeray.
Cricket Under Scrutiny: Investigation into Alleged Sexual Misconduct