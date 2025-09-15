Wasn't comfortable in RJD-Cong alliance, they always indulged in mischief when we shared power, alleges Nitish Kumar at Purnea rally.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-09-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Wasn't comfortable in RJD-Cong alliance, they always indulged in mischief when we shared power, alleges Nitish Kumar at Purnea rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Purnea
- RJD-Cong
- Nitish Kumar
Advertisement