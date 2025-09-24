Over ground worker arrested in J-K's Kulgam for allegedly providing logistical support to terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack: Officials.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Over ground worker arrested in J-K's Kulgam for allegedly providing logistical support to terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack: Officials.
