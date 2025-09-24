Mob was attacking police which resorted to firing in self-defence in which some casualties reported: Govt on Ladakh violence.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:59 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
