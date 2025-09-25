Left Menu

India is world's 3rd-largest startup ecosystem; many startups working in food, agri sectors: PM Modi at World Food India summit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:12 IST
India is world's 3rd-largest startup ecosystem; many startups working in food, agri sectors: PM Modi at World Food India summit.

India is world's 3rd-largest startup ecosystem; many startups working in food, agri sectors: PM Modi at World Food India summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hockey Dreamers: Rising Stars of India’s HIL Mini Auction 2026

Hockey Dreamers: Rising Stars of India’s HIL Mini Auction 2026

 India
2
Sarkozy Sentenced: A Nation Reacts to Former President's Conviction

Sarkozy Sentenced: A Nation Reacts to Former President's Conviction

 Global
3
Ajey: A Cinematic Tribute to Yogi Adityanath's Inspiring Journey

Ajey: A Cinematic Tribute to Yogi Adityanath's Inspiring Journey

 India
4
Man Dupes Couple With False Loan and Job Promises

Man Dupes Couple With False Loan and Job Promises

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025