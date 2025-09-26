ICC hearing of Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf over, sanctions likely for actions during Asia Cup match against India: Tournament Sources.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:03 IST
