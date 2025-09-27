Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Surat.
PTI | Surat | Updated: 27-09-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 12:18 IST
Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Surat.
