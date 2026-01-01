Domen Prevc Dominates the Four Hills: Gravity's Worst Nightmare

Domen Prevc of Slovenia solidified his status as a top contender for the Milano Cortina Olympics with another impressive ski jumping victory at the Four Hills Tournament on Garmisch hill. After claiming the first Four Hills stop at Oberstdorf, Prevc executed a remarkable 143.0-meter jump on Thursday, securing a lead of over three points.

Continuing his strong form, Prevc followed up with a 141.0-meter jump in the second round, securing his victory with a total of 303.1 points. Among the excited spectators, a banner proclaimed Prevc as 'Gravity's worst nightmare.'

The podium was completed by Austria's Jan Hoerl and Stephan Embacher. Hoerl, who maintained his second-place position after the first round, finished with 287.7 points. Embacher moved up from fourth to third for his inaugural Four Hills podium finish, scoring 287.1. With the tournament shifting to Austria, participants will vie for the Golden Eagle trophy at upcoming events in Innsbruck and Bischofshofen.