Left Menu

Domen Prevc Dominates the Four Hills: Gravity's Worst Nightmare

Domen Prevc secured another dominant win at the Four Hills Tournament, leading the event at Garmisch with a jump of 143.0 meters. Austria's Jan Hoerl and Stephan Embacher completed the podium. The competition will continue in Austria as athletes aim for the coveted Golden Eagle trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:15 IST
Domen Prevc Dominates the Four Hills: Gravity's Worst Nightmare
  • Country:
  • Germany

Domen Prevc of Slovenia solidified his status as a top contender for the Milano Cortina Olympics with another impressive ski jumping victory at the Four Hills Tournament on Garmisch hill. After claiming the first Four Hills stop at Oberstdorf, Prevc executed a remarkable 143.0-meter jump on Thursday, securing a lead of over three points.

Continuing his strong form, Prevc followed up with a 141.0-meter jump in the second round, securing his victory with a total of 303.1 points. Among the excited spectators, a banner proclaimed Prevc as 'Gravity's worst nightmare.'

The podium was completed by Austria's Jan Hoerl and Stephan Embacher. Hoerl, who maintained his second-place position after the first round, finished with 287.7 points. Embacher moved up from fourth to third for his inaugural Four Hills podium finish, scoring 287.1. With the tournament shifting to Austria, participants will vie for the Golden Eagle trophy at upcoming events in Innsbruck and Bischofshofen.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

 Global
2
BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

 India
3
Blood Gold: The Fatal Struggle in Peru's Informal Mining Industry

Blood Gold: The Fatal Struggle in Peru's Informal Mining Industry

 Global
4
Crackdown on Terror Networks Strengthens Security in Kishtwar

Crackdown on Terror Networks Strengthens Security in Kishtwar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026