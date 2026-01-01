Left Menu

Gold Biscuit Smuggler Nabbed Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

The BSF South Bengal Frontier arrested a smuggler in West Bengal's Nadia district with six gold biscuits. The gold, valued at Rs 1 crore, was intercepted near the Indo-Bangladesh border. The smuggler received the contraband from a Bangladeshi contact, intending to deliver it near the Gede outpost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:11 IST
Gold Biscuit Smuggler Nabbed Near Indo-Bangladesh Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier apprehended a smuggler bearing six gold biscuits, each weighing 700 grams, in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF personnel intercepted the individual near the Indo-Bangladesh border fencing in Uttarpada Gede village on December 30. The seized gold biscuits have an estimated value of Rs 1 crore.

During interrogation, the detainee revealed that the biscuits were handed over by a Bangladeshi contact and were to be delivered near the Gede outpost. The arrested individual is now in the custody of the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Christian Benteke Joins Al Wahda: A New Chapter in UAE Football

Christian Benteke Joins Al Wahda: A New Chapter in UAE Football

 Global
2
BJP Drops Candidate Amid Social Media Controversy

BJP Drops Candidate Amid Social Media Controversy

 India
3
Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

 Global
4
BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026