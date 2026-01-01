Gold Biscuit Smuggler Nabbed Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

In a significant crackdown, the Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier apprehended a smuggler bearing six gold biscuits, each weighing 700 grams, in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF personnel intercepted the individual near the Indo-Bangladesh border fencing in Uttarpada Gede village on December 30. The seized gold biscuits have an estimated value of Rs 1 crore.

During interrogation, the detainee revealed that the biscuits were handed over by a Bangladeshi contact and were to be delivered near the Gede outpost. The arrested individual is now in the custody of the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)