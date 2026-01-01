Left Menu

Betrayal and Blood: Gurugram Love Triangle Turns Violent

In Gurugram, a woman and her paramour were arrested for allegedly attacking her husband. The police uncovered a love triangle leading to the assault after witnesses reported to the authorities. The victim, Shiv Shankar, remains hospitalized while the suspects confessed, revealing details of the six-month affair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram Police have apprehended a woman and her lover following a brutal attack on her husband using an axe-like weapon, local officials reported Thursday.

The chain of events unfolded when police were alerted about a gravely injured man near Khoh village's school, who was soon identified as Shiv Shankar and transported to Faridabad's ESIC hospital.

Upon visiting the hospital, authorities found Shankar, employed in Manesar but originally from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, in a condition unfit for statements. Investigation unraveled the woman's affair, sparking domestic discord and an attempted murder scheme.

