Nicholas Lee: Boosting India's Women's Cricket with Elite Training

Nicholas Lee, an experienced professional in elite sport, is set to become the strength and conditioning coach for the Indian women's cricket team following the Women’s Premier League. With vast experience from teams like Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, Lee is expected to bring robust training methodologies to the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:19 IST
Nicholas Lee, a seasoned professional in elite sports, is poised to make a significant impact as the new strength and conditioning coach for the Indian women's cricket team. Lee's appointment will commence after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League, scheduled from January 9 to February 5 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.

Lee's extensive resume includes being the strength and conditioning coach for the Gulf Giants in the fourth edition of the UAE's ILT20, and previously, for Afghanistan's men's team. From March 2020 to January 2024, he also served as the head of physical performance for the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

A graduate of Anglia Ruskin University, Lee's tenure includes working with the Sri Lanka men's team and Sussex County Cricket Club. Following the Women's Premier League, the Indian women's team is set for a challenging tour to Australia, where Lee's expertise is expected to play a crucial role in their performance.

