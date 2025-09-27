Toman Kumar becomes compound men’s world champion after compatriot Rakesh Kumar withdraws at Para Archery World Championships in Korea.
PTI | Korea | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
